AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bono and The Edge’s Woody Guthrie Prize performance now on YouTube

todayDecember 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bono and The Edge at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Back in October, Bono and The Edge were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to represent U2 as they were honored with the Woody Guthrie Prize, which was given out by the Woody Guthrie Center. Now they are giving fans who weren’t in attendance a chance to hear what went down.

Audio of the conversation Bono and The Edge had with T Bone Burnett about art and activism, as well as the duo’s acoustic performance from the event, is now available on YouTube.

The surprise performance includes such songs as “Running to Stand Still,” which included a bit of Guthrie’s “Bound for Glory”; “Sunday Bloody Sunday”; “One”; “Pride (In The Name of Love),” which also featured a bit of Guthrie’s “Jesus Christ”; and “Yahweh.”

The Woody Guthrie Prize recognizes “a recipient who embodies the spirit of Woody Guthrie’s social consciousness and musical legacy.” The event was held at Cain’s Ballroom, a venue U2 headlined in 1981 on their Boy tour.

Previous Woody Guthrie Prize winners include Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Joan Baez and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%