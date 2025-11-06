AD
Rev Rock Report

Bono, David Byrne among 2025 HMMA nominees

todayNovember 6, 2025

Bono on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Bono and David Byrne are among the nominees for the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

The U2 frontman’s rendition of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” in his Stories of Surrender documentary is up for the song – onscreen performance (film) prize, while the Talking Heads singer’s collaboration with Paramore‘s Hayley Williams for the film The Twits, “Open the Door,” is nominated in the song – animated film category.

Additionally, Stories of Surrender, the Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead and the Jeff Buckley documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley are nominated for music documentary – special program, and the Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is up for music themed film or musical.

The 2025 HMMAs take place Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

