Bono describes U2’s next album as ‘defiantly joyful’

U2 frontman Bono has shared some insight into the band’s upcoming album, which is expected later this year.

In conjunction with the just-released EP U2 – Days of Ash, U2 released a special edition of their magazine Propaganda, and in an interview, Bono revealed that they have plenty of songs in the mix for the record.

“There’s a lot more than 25 songs in the works … but I’d say about 25 are worth considering for U2 projects in the next few years,” Bono says. He notes that songs being considered are “very different in mood” from the tracks on Days of Ash, which was written in response to current events.

“More songs of celebration than lamentation,” he said. “The LP/album we’ve been working on has a very different kind of musical mood and narrative, a more of a defiantly joyful kind of feel to take on these anxious times … almost a carnival vibe.”

Continuing to discuss the mood of the new record, Bono notes, “We’re going to try and make the light brighter real soon. … We’re going try finding it in each other and our fans.”

“We’re gonna try to find that carnival atmosphere in our audience, where hopefully we can both show each other not just where we are at but where we want to be at. … Serious fun is required,” he adds. “We can’t always be letting the bad news drown out the good news of just waking up in the morning and being together in the same place … we’re all much better live!!!”

So far a specific release date for U2’s next album has not been revealed. It will be their first album of new material since 2017’s Songs of Experience.