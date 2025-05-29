Bono on U2 getting back into the studio: ‘We were a little broken’

Disney/Randy Holmes

Bono has been talking a lot lately about the new U2 album they’ve been working on, and it sounds like it took a lot for them to get back in the studio.

In a new interview with Esquire to promote his Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, Bono discusses some of the issues U2 dealt with in recent years, including drummer Larry Mullen Jr.’s back issues.

“We were a little broken,” he says. “There was a period of reflection where we had to figure out, do we have anything to offer?”

U2 has since gone back into the studio and is working with Brian Eno, the producer behind their albums The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby and Zooropa. But it sounds like Bono isn’t necessarily a fan of the recording process.

“I’m the only one who doesn’t like recording,” he says. “I just like to play live.” He notes that putting out an album “provides us with a reason to leave home. You want to have some very good reasons to leave home.”

As for fan expectations, Bono shares, “I hope they’re going to still be there for us. We’ve pushed them to their elastic limit over the years. And now it’s a long time that we’ve been away. But I still think that we can create a soundtrack for people who want to take on the world.”

Bono: Stories of Surrender premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Bono is also featured in Esquire’s For The Record YouTube series, where he reflects on highlights from U2’s career, including their first Grammy win, and talks about meeting Pope Francis. He even shares his thoughts on Adam Sandler’s impression of him, noting, “I’ve been out Bono’d by more than a few. He’s right up there.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)