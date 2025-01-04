Bono receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom

CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images

Bono has added another honor to his list of achievements. The U2 frontman was at the White House Saturday, where he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the nation’s highest civilian honor.

According to the White House, the honor is given to people who’ve made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” read a statement from the White House, noting that Bono and the other 18 individuals honored “are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Bono was recognized for his work fighting against AIDS and poverty, including co-founding the ONE and (RED) organizations, as well as his work bringing politicians together to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program.

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to Bono. As lead singer of U2, one of the most successful rock bands in history, Bono changes the world through his art and activism,” read the citation for Bono, which was read by the military as he received his honor. “The common beat of his life’s work is the power of freedom, a tie that also binds Ireland and America as beloved friends.”

Other recipients of this year’s Presidential Medal of Freedom include Denzel Washington, Michael J. Fox, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Magic Johnson, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, chef José Andrés and designer Ralph Lauren.