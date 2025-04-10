‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ documentary to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

courtesy of Apple TV+

The upcoming Apple TV+ documentary about Bono’s Stories of Surrender book tour will get its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, taking place May 13 to May 24.

Bono announced the news on social media with the caption, “From the intimacy of the Beacon Theater [sic] to the bright lights of the Croisette.”

Bono: Stories of Surrender will feature what’s described as a “reimagining” of the U2 frontman’s one-man stage show, Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief. That coincided with the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, released in November 2022.

The doc will feature footage from one of his shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre, which had him sharing stories about his life, family, friends and more, along with performances of some U2 songs “that have shaped his life and legacy.”

Bono: Stories of Surrender is set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 30. For those with Apple Vision Pro, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive) will also premiere on May 30, giving viewers an immersive experience of the film. It will be the first feature-length film available on Apple Vision Pro.