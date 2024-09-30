Book celebrating Bon Jovi’s 40th anniversary coming soon

ABC/Heidi Gutman

2024 marks Bon Jovi‘s 40th anniversary, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be celebrating by releasing a book that’s described as the “ultimate historical document” of the “Livin’ on a Prayer” band.

The book, from Genesis Publications, will come as a signed and numbered limited edition that includes a 7-inch vinyl record. Called Bon Jovi Forever, it’ll include text by Jon Bon Jovi, as well as archival images of handwritten lyrics, stage clothing, tour passes and posters. The band members will share their personal photos, along with the best professional photographs of the band onstage and in the studio.

Speaking about the band’s longevity, Jon says in a statement, “I never laid out a plan for what I wanted people to feel from listening to our songs. But when you’re writing a collection of songs, it’s often the ones that really resonate with you that stand the test of time and resonate with others.”

“If a song is pure of heart, if it comes from an emotional place and is not just ‘crafted’, chances are the listener will take that story and make it their own.”

There’s no release date yet, but you can sign up at Genesis-Publications.com to be notified when the book is available for preorder.

The book is the latest historic project for Bon Jovi, following their Hulu documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Their album Forever was released in June, and features the singles “Legendary” and “Living Proof.”