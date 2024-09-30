AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Book celebrating Bon Jovi’s 40th anniversary coming soon

todaySeptember 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Heidi Gutman

2024 marks Bon Jovi‘s 40th anniversary, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be celebrating by releasing a book that’s described as the “ultimate historical document” of the “Livin’ on a Prayer” band.

The book, from Genesis Publications, will come as a signed and numbered limited edition that includes a 7-inch vinyl record. Called Bon Jovi Forever, it’ll include text by Jon Bon Jovi, as well as archival images of handwritten lyrics, stage clothing, tour passes and posters. The band members will share their personal photos, along with the best professional photographs of the band onstage and in the studio.

Speaking about the band’s longevity, Jon says in a statement, “I never laid out a plan for what I wanted people to feel from listening to our songs. But when you’re writing a collection of songs, it’s often the ones that really resonate with you that stand the test of time and resonate with others.”

“If a song is pure of heart, if it comes from an emotional place and is not just ‘crafted’, chances are the listener will take that story and make it their own.”

There’s no release date yet, but you can sign up at Genesis-Publications.com to be notified when the book is available for preorder.

The book is the latest historic project for Bon Jovi, following their Hulu documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Their album Forever was released in June, and features the singles “Legendary” and “Living Proof.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%