Born to lose, live to win: Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister died 10 years ago

Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs live on stage during the third day of the Sonisphere Rock Festival at Knebworth House on July 10, 2011 in Stevenage, England. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Motörhead frontman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister died on Dec. 28, 2015 — 10 years ago Sunday.

Lemmy formed Motörhead in 1975 alongside guitarist Larry Wallis and drummer Lucas Fox after playing in the band Hawkwind. Wallis and Fox were then replaced by guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, who, along with Lemmy, made up the classic “Three Amigos” Motörhead lineup.

Early Motörhead albums including 1979’s Overkill and Bomber and 1980’s Ace of Spades, which spawned the iconic title track, helped pave the way for the new wave of British heavy metal movement alongside bands such as Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

Lemmy was known for his gravelly voice, muttonchops and prominent moles. His onstage presence contributed to Motörhead’s energetic live shows, which were captured on the celebrated 1981 live album No Sleep ’til Hammersmith.

Following the departures of Clarke and Taylor, Motörhead went through several lineup changes before landing on a trio of Lemmy, guitarist Phil “Wizzö” Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee, which remained in place from 1995. Motörhead continued to put out new albums on a consistent basis, concluding with their 22nd studio effort, 2015’s Bad Magic.

Outside of Motörhead, Lemmy was a cowriter on Ozzy Osbourne‘s 1991 album, No More Tears, including on the songs “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “Hellraiser.” Motörhead also recorded their own version of “Hellraiser.”

Lemmy, who was known for his hard-partying ways, developed a number of health issues in his later years. On Dec. 26, 2015, two days after his 70th birthday, he was diagnosed with cancer. He died two days later.

Upon Lemmy’s death, Motörhead officially disbanded, though archival recordings continue to be released. Lemmy’s ashes were sent to a number of his close friends, including Metallica‘s James Hetfield.