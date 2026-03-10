Boston pays tribute to late singer Tommy DeCarlo

Tommy DeCarlo performs on stage at Alice Cooper’s 21st Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theatre on December 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Boston founder Tom Scholz has paid tribute to the band’s late singer Tommy DeCarlo, who passed away Monday at age 60 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last September.

“Everyone who has heard Tommy sing on stage, or on BOSTON albums, knows what a gifted artist he was, but few know how hard he worked to fill that role of BOSTON’s lead vocalist, and to turn himself into a top-tier live performer – or more important, what a dedicated father he was to his children,” Scholz wrote on Facebook on behalf of the band. He noted DeCarlo was “a sweet man who did not deserve to be cut down at such a young age.”