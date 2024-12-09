Bowl for Ronnie bowling tournament raises $70K for cancer research

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The 2024 Bowl for Ronnie bowling tournament celebrating the life of the late Ronnie James Dio raised over $70,000 for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Among those participating in the event, which took place in November in Studio City, California, were Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, original Dio drummer Vinny Appice, System of a Down‘s Shavo Odadjian, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal and Megadeth‘s Dirk Verbeuren.

You can watch the 2024 Bowl for Ronnie highlight video streaming now on YouTube.

The Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in honor of Dio, who died in 2010 of stomach cancer.