Boy George & Culture Club announce limited engagement in Las Vegas

Boy George & Culture Club are the latest artists headed to Las Vegas.

The “Karma Chameleon” singers have booked a six-night limited engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, taking place in March 2026.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The last time Boy George & Culture Club played Las Vegas was back in 2023.

Culture Club is the subject of the documentary Boy George & Culture Club, which premiered in June at the Tribeca Festival. Boy George is also set to appear in the new holiday movie Christmas Karma, in which he’ll be playing The Ghost of Christmas Future. The film, from Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha, hits theaters Nov. 14.