Boy George playing Ghost of Christmas Future in new reimagining of ‘A Christmas Carol’

todayAugust 13, 2025

Boy George of Culture Club performs onstage during Uptown Festival at Blackheath Common on July 27, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Boy George is set to appear in a new British movie coming to theaters for the holiday season.

The Culture Club frontman will play The Ghost of Christmas Future in the film Christmas Karma, a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha.

Boy George shared a glimpse of his character on Instagram, with the post noting the film’s “set to become your new holiday favorite.”

Christmas Karma, opening Nov. 14, also stars The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar as Scrooge, along with Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Bridgertons Charithra Surya Chandran and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

