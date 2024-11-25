AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Boy George returning to Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

todayNovember 25, 2024

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Boy George is coming back to Broadway. 

The Culture Club frontman will play Harold Zidler in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, reprising the role he played in early 2024.

Boy George will once again return to the musical for a limited engagement, taking the stage for 10 weeks, beginning March 18 and wrapping May 25.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 BazLuhrmann film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, opened on Broadway in 2019 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Tickets for Boy George’s run are now on sale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

