Boy George returning to Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Boy George is coming back to Broadway.

The Culture Club frontman will play Harold Zidler in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, reprising the role he played in early 2024.

Boy George will once again return to the musical for a limited engagement, taking the stage for 10 weeks, beginning March 18 and wrapping May 25.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 BazLuhrmann film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, opened on Broadway in 2019 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Tickets for Boy George’s run are now on sale.