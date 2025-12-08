AD
Buck Country Music News

Brad Paisley plays Santa in a ‘Snow Globe Town’

todayDecember 8, 2025

More than 1,000 kids now have Christmas presents under the tree after Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley hosted their third annual Toy Store in Nashville. 

The yuletide event, which also included gift wrapping and other holiday festivities, is part of The Store, the “free referral-based grocery store” the celebrity couple founded in Music City. Six hundred volunteers helped distribute more than 5,000 toys this holiday.

A second location of The Store set to open at Nashville’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center in mid-January. 

It’s been a busy season for Brad, as he just released his new Snow Globe Town album and worked on Hallmark Channel’s A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie. Meanwhile, Kimberly’s currently starring in 9-1-1: Nashville, which airs Thursdays on ABC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

