Buck Country Music News

Brad Paisley wraps 2025 by taking ‘Snow Globe Town’ to TV

todayDecember 15, 2025

Brad Paisley’s ‘Snow Globe Town’ (Huckleberry/Mercury Nashville)

Brad Paisley‘s making the media rounds to promote his new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town, starting Monday on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC.

He’ll be on MLB Tonight on the MLB Network Tuesday, before stopping by to perform songs from Snow Globe Town Wednesday on NBC’s Today show.

Brad wrapped his 2025 Truck Still Works Tour in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday. He played 40 shows this year, including his One Man Six Strings run at The Wynn Las Vegas.

In 2026, Brad takes the Truck Still Works trek to Europe, starting June 8 in Helsinki, Finland, before continuing on to Norway, Sweden, Germany and Switzerland.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

