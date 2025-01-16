Brad Pitt spokesperson on scam that cost French woman $850K: ‘Awful that scammers take advantage of fans’

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Brad Pitt has given a statement regarding the French woman who was scammed out of her life savings while believing she was in a relationship with the actor.

The French woman, named Anne, revealed she was scammed out of $850,000 after she believed she was in a long-distance relationship with the Hollywood actor. The story was first reported on the TF1 show Sept à huit on Sunday, according to Men’s Journal.

“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence,” the spokesperson for Pitt told ABC Audio.

Anne, who was married to a wealthy man at the time, first began communicating with the scammer while on vacation with her children in the French Alps. She downloaded Instagram and shared photos from her trip. The scammer originally pretended to be Pitt’s mother, Jane Pitt. They found her Instagram profile and told Anne “that her son needed someone like me,” she said on the TF1 show. Their communication lasted over a year.

“At first I said to myself that it was fake, that it’s ridiculous,” Anne said. “But I’m not used to social media and I didn’t really understand what was happening to me.”

As time went on, Anne received AI-generated photos and audio messages from the scammers, now pretending to be the actor. They claimed Pitt needed $1 million for a kidney transplant and was unable to access his bank accounts due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, coercing Anne into sending them the money.

“I ask myself why they chose me to do such harm like this?” Anne said. “I’ve never harmed anyone. These people deserve hell.”

Anne ultimately left her husband before she realized she had been conned when she saw reports about Pitt’s real-life girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.