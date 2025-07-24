AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Brandy to star in Lifetime holiday film, her daughter’s acting debut

todayJuly 24, 2025

Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for H&M & Buy From a Black Woman

Mommy see, mommy do. Brandy‘s daughter not only sings, it appears she acts, too. 

Deadline reports Sy’Rai Smith will be making her acting debut in Lifetime’s Christmas Everyday, starring opposite her mother. The film will follow fashion designer Francine “Fancy” Ballantine (Brandy) as she works through obstacles and multiple projects. Fancy is determined to keep her family’s Christmas traditions alive in the wake of her father’s death and as her mother is losing her sight.

“The holidays are always about family as part of the festivities, so I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Lifetime on this magical holiday project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters!” Brandy said in a statement. “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime has become such a beloved tradition, and I’m honored to star and executive produce.”

Sy’Rai will portray Fancy’s younger sister Belle, a bridezilla who needs help planning her wedding. Debbi MorganRobert Christopher Riley and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also star in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

