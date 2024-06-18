AD
Buck Country Music News

Brantley Gilbert serving "Over When We're Sober" with Ashley Cooke

June 18, 2024

The Valory Music Co.

Brantley Gilbert‘s getting ready for an intoxicating radio romance with Ashley Cooke, one that’ll be “Over When We’re Sober.” 

The Georgia native’s new single is a collaboration with the “your place” newcomer, one that he “loved … from the moment we wrote it.”

“When it came time to find a collaborator, my producer Brock Berryhill suggested Ashley,” Brantley recalls. “I was so impressed with her writing and her voice. She’d just released a 24-track album — you don’t see many people doing that these days — and I thought that also speaks to her work ethic.”

It turns out Ashley’s a longtime fan of Brantley’s. 

“When Brantley called me about this song, I listened to the demo and it was an immediate ‘yes,’” she says. “I’ve been a fan for truly so long — in fact, my Christmas present from a college boyfriend one year was a road trip to Atlanta just to see BG’s show.”

Ashley isn’t the only country star involved in Brantley’s new tune: “Over When We’re Sober” was co-written by Jelly Roll. It arrives Friday. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

