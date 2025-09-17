AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brantley Gilbert was made for touring: ‘That was just engraved into my DNA’

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Brantley Gilbert (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Brantley Gilbert still lives in Georgia near where he grew up. But as much as he loves to be back home with his wife and kids in the Peach State, he’s equally happy to head out on tour. 

“A lot of people found out a lot about [themselves] during COVID,” Brantley reflects. “I think the one thing that got hammered home to me about myself is that I am born and designed to be a road dog. I think that that was just engraved into my DNA. I’m supposed to be moving.”

“It was awesome to be able to see the kids, but with that being said, you know, we have space for ’em on the bus,” he adds. “They can go on the road with me.”

Brantley’s next show is Oct. 3 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville. 

His Greatest Hits…So Far collection arrives Dec. 12, featuring his new single, “Want You Back.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%