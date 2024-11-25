AD
Buck Country Music News

Brantley Gilbert’s bringing his ‘Tattoos’ to you

todayNovember 25, 2024

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

If you love Brantley Gilbert‘s latest album, Tattoos, you’re in for a treat.

Brantley is hitting the road in 2025 for his Tattoos Tour. It’ll kick off Feb. 27 in Everett, Washington, and hit Bloomington, Illinois; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Athens, Georgia; Portland and more before wrapping April 26 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Travis Denning, Payton Smith, Austin Snell, Colt Ford and Black Stone Cherry are part of the lineup of rotating openers.

“My hope is that with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves—whether it’s making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them,” Brantley shares.

He adds, “Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

Presale for Brantley’s fan club, BG Nation, begins Monday before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit brantleygilbert.com.

Brantley’s Ashley Cooke-assisted single, “Over When We’re Sober,” is currently making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

