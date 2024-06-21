Brantley Gilbert’s grateful to have Ashley Cooke on “Over When We’re Sober”

Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke have dropped their new duet, “Over When We’re Sober.”

Brantley and Jelly Roll co-wrote the track with songwriters Brock Berryhill and Justin Wilson, and it features a regret-heavy, post-breakup narrative.

“It’s only over when we’re sober/ We don’t believe it when we say goodbye/ We always say we want some closure/ Last night was just another last time/ Rewind to I hate you and you hate me/ ‘Til three shots of that whiskey/ Turns into I miss you and you miss me/ They say it’s over when it’s over/ But they don’t know us/ It’s only over when we’re sober,” Brantley and Ashley ruminate in the chorus.