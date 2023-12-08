AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout

todayDecember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

It’s time to shake up your next workout.

Carrie Underwood‘s fitness app Fit52 has shared a full-body workout inspired by Carrie’s ReflectionThe Las Vegas Residency that will “fire up your heart rate.”

The V-E-G-A-S Workout consists of v-up crunches, explosive tuck jumps, goblet squats, ankle biters and side shuffles.

You can check out a demonstration of the workout now on Fit52’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

For tickets to Carrie’s Vegas residency shows in December and 2024, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Carrie’s currently #30 on the country charts with “Out of That Truck,” the latest single off Denim & Rhinestones.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%