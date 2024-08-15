AD
Entertainment News

Breaking, bad: Peacock no longer streaming controversial new Summer Games entry

todayAugust 15, 2024

While Rachael Gunn aka Raygun‘s Olympics performance in the new Breakdancing category will likely live on in infamy in memes, you won’t be able to rewatch her on Peacock. 

That’s because the streaming service that has been home to the Olympics is no longer home to recaps of the sport, which won’t be returning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. 

Meanwhile, while Gunn’s performance was widely mocked — primarily because it was free of most of the signature moves associated with the dance form that got its start in the South Bronx — she maintains, “I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics.”

She continued on her Instagram, “While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously.”

“I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Gunn expressed. “I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

