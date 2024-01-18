AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Breakout hit ‘Godzilla Minus One’ coming to theaters in black and white

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Toho International

Godzilla Minus One, a Japanese kaiju film that has made close to $51 million at U.S. box office, making it the highest-grossing live-action film from the country to invade the States, will soon be coming to theaters in black and white.

The movie, which has earned a unanimous 98% Audience and Critics Score from the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, will birth a new version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, starting Friday, January 26.

Both the acclaimed color version and the new black-and-white edition of the Toho International release will leave theaters February 1.

In a statement on the atomic lizard’s official website, director, screenwriter, and visual effects supervisor Takahashi Yamazaki said, “I was very happy that the North American audience embraced ‘Godzilla Minus One’ and gave us such positive feedback as ‘It was incredible,’ ‘It was scary,” and ‘It made me cry. And now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well.”

Teasing, “a new and visceral experience to audiences,” he says Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color “is not just a simple black and white version.”

He speaks of “a careful and very complex process,” promising, “the black-and-white images make Godzilla look very realistic and documentary-like, which leads to even more fear.”

He adds, “Even we have seen Godzilla many times, but we felt that something completely different appeared there. It is very scary.”

Godzilla Minus One is also the fifth-highest grossing non-English language film of all time in the States.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%