Rev Rock Report

Bret Michaels announces Parti-Gras 2.0 with Don Felder, Lou Gramm & more

todayFebruary 12, 2024

Courtesy Live Nation

Bret Michaels is ready for another summer Parti. The Poison frontman has announced the second edition of his Parti-Gras tour, which he launched in 2023. 

Michaels is set to headline Parti-Gras 2.0 and will be joined by an all-star lineup that includes former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, former Foreigner frontman Lou GrammTwisted Sister’s Dee Snider and country star Chris Janson.

“I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy,” Bret shares. “I created the Parti-Gras festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs.”

He adds, “I love it as a celebration of the music – no ego, just nothing but a good time.” 

This specific lineup is confirmed for six shows, starting July 12 in Noblesville, Indiana, and hitting Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey, before wrapping August 31 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

A ticket presale kicks off Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m., with the general onsale happening Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at bretmichaels.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

