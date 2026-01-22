AD
Bret Michaels seemingly comments on report he derailed Poison’s 40th anniversary tour

todayJanuary 22, 2026

Bret Michaels performs at the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras 2024 at PNC Bank Arts Center on August 30, 2024 in Holmdel, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Bret Michaels has made his first comments since his Poison bandmate Rikki Rockett revealed in a New York Post interview that a 40th anniversary Poison tour was derailed when Michaels asked for too much money.

Rockett said the band, which also includes C.C. DeVille and Bobby Dall, got a “great offer” for a tour, but Michaels wanted six-times what everyone else was getting, which nixed the deal.

Michaels touched on the subject in a post on Facebook, although first he congratulated Green Day and Bad Bunny for their upcoming Super Bowl appearances, writing, “I cannot wait to watch it and I cannot wait to announce a Bucket List NFL dream come true (stay tuned…).”

He then addressed Rockett, who on Wednesday was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame, telling him to have fun at the ceremony. He offered, “As always, I consider Poison to be Bobby, C.C., Rikki and myself. I also make no bones about loving the BMB (Bret Michaels Band) and will always have both in my life.”

He added, “Bottom line – I love music, I love the fans and I’m always forever grateful. Onward & upward and let’s all focus on the positive in 2026, and the potential of a future reunion.”

As for how he feels about a possible reunion, Rockett told People, “I’d love for that to happen.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

