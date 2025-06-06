AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brett Eldredge offers a summer getaway to ‘St. Tropez’

todayJune 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Peter Kramer/NBC

Brett Eldredge originally envisioned his new track, “St. Tropez,” as part of a jazz project, but a writing appointment with Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capó changed that.

“Pedro came in and started dancing and singing the verse. It was like something sparked in this collaboration,” Brett recalls. “I felt a magic in songwriting that I hadn’t felt before and was so happy to share it with him.”

“This song is bound to make people feel really damn good, maybe forget about the world for a while,” he adds. “It is way different than anything I’ve done — it feels like a summertime dream.” 

The new track is the followup to Brett’s Lonestar Lovers EP, which came out in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%