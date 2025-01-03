AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brett Eldredge returns with ‘Gorgeous’ new song

todayJanuary 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warm and Cozy Records

Brett Eldredge‘s kicking off the new year with a new song, “Gorgeous.”

The track’s the first preview of Brett’s second independent album following his latest holiday record, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which arrived in September.

“I am beyond proud and excited for this one!” Brett shares on Instagram. “I hope this song is a reminder of the gorgeous person that you are, even on your worst days, you are more than enough, you’re Gorgeous:) Let. that. sink. IN.”

Of his forthcoming new album, Brett reflects, “I feel loved and accepted more than ever and I feel empowered to put out music in unconventional ways that many may not expect but I know you are gonna love.”

“There will be multiple different styles and sounds, taking you around the globe with me on a musical journey from beaches, to mountains to evening strolls under city street lights,” he adds. “this is going to be a lot of fun…here’s to the next chapter.”

Brett’s last album with his longtime label home, Warner Music Nashville, was 2022’s Songs About You

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%