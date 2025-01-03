Brett Eldredge returns with ‘Gorgeous’ new song

Brett Eldredge‘s kicking off the new year with a new song, “Gorgeous.”

The track’s the first preview of Brett’s second independent album following his latest holiday record, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which arrived in September.

“I am beyond proud and excited for this one!” Brett shares on Instagram. “I hope this song is a reminder of the gorgeous person that you are, even on your worst days, you are more than enough, you’re Gorgeous:) Let. that. sink. IN.”

Of his forthcoming new album, Brett reflects, “I feel loved and accepted more than ever and I feel empowered to put out music in unconventional ways that many may not expect but I know you are gonna love.”

“There will be multiple different styles and sounds, taking you around the globe with me on a musical journey from beaches, to mountains to evening strolls under city street lights,” he adds. “this is going to be a lot of fun…here’s to the next chapter.”

Brett’s last album with his longtime label home, Warner Music Nashville, was 2022’s Songs About You.