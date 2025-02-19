AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brett Eldredge’s about to ‘blow ya mind’

todayFebruary 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Brett Eldredge is releasing a new EP, Lonestar Lovers, on March 14.

“5 songs, 2 you are already loving, 3 more to blow ya mind,” Brett announced on Wednesday.

Accompanying his post is the EP cover, which features a back view of Brett as he looks at the hills ahead.

The two songs that Brett’s referring to are, of course, “Gorgeous” and “You’ll Be Mine,” which dropped in January and February, respectively.

Brett’s latest albums are 2024’s Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family) and 2022’s Songs About You.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%