AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Brett Goldstein stars in trailer for new romance film ‘All of You’

todayAugust 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ (Apple)

All of you can watch the official trailer for All of You.

Apple Original Films released the first trailer for the new romantic drama film on Wednesday.

Brett Goldstein stars alongside Imogen Poots in the film about two best friends who have never crossed the romantic line with each other despite years of unspoken feelings.

The trailer shows that in the universe of this film, technology has developed to create a soulmate test, which, when taken, tells a person exactly who their soulmate is.

Simon (Goldstein) pines for Laura (Poots) even after she takes a test that finds her soulmate to be someone other than him.

“Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together,” according to an official synopsis. “Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?”

Goldstein co-wrote the film with William Bridges, who also makes his directorial debut on the project. Steven CreeZawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman also star.

All of You premieres Sept. 26 on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%