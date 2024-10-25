AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brett Young can’t shake off history in ‘Kiss to Forget’

todayOctober 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Brett Young‘s dropped a new track, “Kiss to Forget.”

The “Mercy” singer, who co-wrote the song, called it an ode “to the one who got away.”

“[It’s] telling her that anybody else he tries to be with, no matter how perfect, just won’t work,” shares Brett. 

“He lost the only person for him and the best he can do moving forward is to hope to find some kind of distraction from the one he really wants,” Brett says of the persona in his sentimental tune.

“Kiss to Forget” is Brett’s latest release, and it follows “Say Less” and “Goodnight Into Good Morning,” which arrived in September and July, respectively.

To catch Brett on his ongoing fall tour, visit brettyoungmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%