Brett Young can’t shake off history in ‘Kiss to Forget’

Brett Young‘s dropped a new track, “Kiss to Forget.”

The “Mercy” singer, who co-wrote the song, called it an ode “to the one who got away.”

“[It’s] telling her that anybody else he tries to be with, no matter how perfect, just won’t work,” shares Brett.

“He lost the only person for him and the best he can do moving forward is to hope to find some kind of distraction from the one he really wants,” Brett says of the persona in his sentimental tune.

“Kiss to Forget” is Brett’s latest release, and it follows “Say Less” and “Goodnight Into Good Morning,” which arrived in September and July, respectively.

To catch Brett on his ongoing fall tour, visit brettyoungmusic.com.