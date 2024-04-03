AD
Brett Young, Lee Brice, Riley Green + more to perform at Ascend Amphitheater for CMA Fest

todayApril 3, 2024

Courtesy of CMA

The Country Music Association has unveiled the three-night Ascend Amphitheater lineup for this year’s CMA Fest.

Kicking things off Thursday, June 6, is the Celebrating 60 Years of Curb Records-themed night. The bill includes Curb Records artists Lee Brice, Dylan Scott, Rodney Atkins, Hannah Ellis, Tim Dugger, Sawyer Brown, Kelsey Heart, Harper Grace and Pitney Meyer.

Brett Young and Friends will take the stage Friday, June 7. Joining the “In Case You Didn’t Know” hitmaker are Restless Road, rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, country-pop up-and-comer Shaylen and more, with Charles Kelley, Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat also slated to make guest appearances.

The three-night run will wrap with Tracy Lawrence and Friends, featuring performances from Tracy, Riley Green, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn and Charles Esten.

Tickets, starting at $15, go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CT at CMAfest.com/tickets.

For the full lineup and schedule for this year’s CMA Fest, visit the festival’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

