Buck Country Music News

Brett Young readies “Goodnight Into Good Morning” for Friday

todayJuly 15, 2024

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Brett Young‘s dropping a new track, “Goodnight Into Good Morning,” on Friday.

The news arrived Monday on Brett’s social platform X, alongside a teaser clip of the romantic ode.

“‘Tonight is feeling like the kinda night that turns GOODNIGHT INTO GOOD MORNING’ // New song out FRIDAY!” Brett announced while quoting a lyric from his track.

Brett’s currently in the top 25 of the country charts with “Dance With You,” the lead single from his latest album, Across The Sheets.

“Goodnight Into Good Morning” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

