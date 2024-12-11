Brett Young to headline Jack Daniels’ free Nashville holiday concert

Brett Young has been tapped as headliner for Jack Daniels’ Carols by the Barrels concert.

Happening Dec. 17 at Bridgestone Arena’s outdoor plaza, the free event will feature exclusive giveaways, holiday cocktails, photo opportunities with Jack Daniel’s 7-tier Barrel Tree and more.

Also on the performance lineup are country newcomers Kelsey Hart and Harper Grace.

Carols by the Barrels will benefit Operation Ride Home, which reunites junior-enlisted service members with their families for the holidays.