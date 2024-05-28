AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brett Young wants to see you this fall

todayMay 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Brett Young‘s headed out on his Fall Tour 2024.

The 16-date trek begins in Verona, New York, on September 6, and will hit New Orleans, Austin, New York, Atlanta and more before concluding in Durham, North Carolina, on October 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, after the presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For Brett’s full tour schedule, including information on his upcoming Brett Young and Friends show at CMA Fest, head to brettyoungmusic.com.

Brett’s currently in the top 25 of the country charts with his latest single, “Dance With You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%