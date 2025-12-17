AD
Buck Country Music News

Brett Young’s Christmas gift-giving dilemma

todayDecember 17, 2025

Brett Young & Taylor Mills Young (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

As the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season consumes many of us these days, take comfort from Brett Young.

Even he has trouble finding that perfect gift, which is complicated by the fact that his wife, Taylor Mills Young, is so good at it. 

“She’s like the most thoughtful gift giver,” Brett says. “I’m sure that no matter how well I do, I’ll still be like in the shadows of whatever her idea was.”

“And it’s always even more special because I don’t know when she had time to, like, think it up and make it happen,” he continues. “So, it’s demoralizing. I can never win the gift-giving game, but I’ve surrendered to it at this point.”

Brett and Taylor tied the knot in November 2018 and have two daughters, 6-year-old Presley Young and 4-year-old Rowan Young.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

