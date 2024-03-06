Brian Kelley announces new album with “Kiss My Boots”

Brian Kelley is set to drop his sophomore album, Tennessee Truth, on May 10.

The 12-track project will feature its lead single, “See You Next Summer,” and the newly released autobiographical tune, “Kiss My Boots.”

“It was healing to write. I feel released now,” Brian says of the song, which he penned with Blake Redferrin and Dylan Guthro. “Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I’m proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time.”