Brian Kelley announces new album with “Kiss My Boots”

todayMarch 6, 2024

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Brian Kelley is set to drop his sophomore album, Tennessee Truth, on May 10.

The 12-track project will feature its lead single, “See You Next Summer,” and the newly released autobiographical tune, “Kiss My Boots.”

“It was healing to write. I feel released now,” Brian says of the song, which he penned with Blake Redferrin and Dylan Guthro. “Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I’m proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time.”

“Hopefully, ‘Kiss My Boots’ can help a lot of people,” he adds. “Give them some confidence and help them get their power back.”

Tennessee Truth is Brian’s Big Machine Records debut album and the follow-up to 2021’s Sunshine State Of Mind, which he released with Warner Music Nashville.

Tennessee Truth is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track list for Tennessee Truth:

“Acres”
“How We’re Livin'”
“King Ranch”
“Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer”
“Goin’ Places”
“Barefeet Or Boots”
“Dirt Road Date Night”
“10 O’Clock On The Dock”
“See You Next Summer”
“Doin’ Nothin'”
“Dirt Cheap”
“Kiss My Boots”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

