Buck Country Music News

Brian Kelley beams in new ‘Sunshine State of Mind’

todayJune 2, 2025

Nashville South Records

Brian Kelley‘s Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One is set to arrive June 20, boasting 14 tracks that were written alongside the ones on 2021’s Sunshine State of Mind Season One album.

The cover, featuring a photo taken by his wife, Brittney Kelley, seems to be inspired by “Colorado for Hurricane Season,” as it pictures Brian getting out of a classic truck in the snow. 

You can check out “Palm Tree Country” and “Saltwater Ranch” now.

Meanwhile, the man who came close to winning The Masked Singer season 13 as Mad Scientist Monster continues his Surf Post Sessions at Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, Florida.

He’ll kick off his Sunshine State of Mind Tour July 24 in Savannah, Georgia.

Here’s the complete track listing for the new album: 
“Palm Tree Country”
“Blue Sky Inn”
“Saltwater Ranch”
“Tennessee Tan”
“People Make the Place”
“Colorado for Hurricane Season”
“Salty Dog”
“Tropical Storm”
“Teal”
“Spend Some Time There”
“Always Summertime”
“Blue Sky and a Bottle of Rum”
“Safe Harbor”
“Sundays in Grayton”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

