Brian Kelley imagines a tropical vacation in ’93 in the Keys’

Brian Kelley’s “93 in the Keys” (Nashville South Records)

Just like lots of us these days, Brian Kelley‘s longing for warmer weather on his new track, “93 in the Keys.”

Though he didn’t write it, he immediately connected with the song.

“The first time I heard ‘93 In The Keys,’ it felt like somebody reached into my head and pulled out a memory,” Brian says. “I’ve always believed in great songwriting and the people who do it for a living, and this song connected with me right away.”

Brian balances housework with his dreams of sun and sand in the comic music video for the tune.

Up next, Brian will fire up the latest string of Surf Post Sessions at Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, Florida, with a March 13 show.