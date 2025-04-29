AD
Buck Country Music News

Brian Kelley spreads his Sunshine State of Mind on tour

todayApril 29, 2025

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brian Kelley‘s ready to bring his Sunshine State of Mind to fans all over the country this summer.

The Florida half of Florida Georgia Line will lunch his Sunshine State of Mind Tour July 24 in Savannah, Georgia. He’ll wrap the 19-date run September 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

Presales are underway now via the Brian Kelley Fan Club mobile app, before tickets become available to the public on Friday. 

The tour takes its name from Brian’s 2021 Sunshine State of Mind, Season One album. He’s just released the first piece of Season Two, Chapter One with his new song, “Palm Tree Country.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

