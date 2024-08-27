AD
Buck Country Music News

Brian Kelley sticks to his guns with “Put Myself On”

todayAugust 27, 2024

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Brian Kelley has dropped a new song, “Put Myself On.”

Brian penned the autobiographical track by himself, and it previews his forthcoming as-yet-untitled second album with Big Machine Record.

“This is the first song off my album coming this fall. This album is extra special,” Brian shares on Instagram. “All brand-new songs written right after the release of Tennessee Truth, all written by just me.”

Brian’s latest album is Tennessee Truth, which arrived in May, and spawned the lead single “See You Next Summer” and current single “Acres.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

