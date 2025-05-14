AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release

todayMay 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, it would seem celebrations are in order.

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons. In addition to the news that seasons 5 and 6 have been greenlit, the streaming platform announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026.

The announcement was made via a letter attributed to Lady Whistledown that the official Bridgerton account released on Instagram.

“Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information,” the letter reads. After sharing the big announcements, the letter ends with this sentence: “It would seem this author is going to be quite busy.”

Season 4 of Bridgerton will follow the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his romance with Sophie Beckett, played by Yerin Ha.

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” according to its official synopsis.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also appear in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are executive producers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%