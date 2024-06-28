AD
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan releases charity pop song “Shoes…More Shoes”

todayJune 28, 2024

Nick Thompson

Nicola Coughlan is trading in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers for a microphone.

The Bridgerton star, who went viral on TikTok for her interview musings about pop songs that several Real Housewives cast members release exclusively for gay men, has now put out a song of her own.

“You know when the real housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men? That’s my dream job! Because they don’t really sing, they just list things… like shoes, private yachts, caviar, more shoes!” Coughlan’s viral TikTok sound goes.

Fans rallied for an extended version of the viral sound, and, while collaborating with DJ and producer Ellis Miah, Coughlan has given them exactly what they asked for in the form of a brand new track, called “Shoes…More Shoes.”

Profits from the song will be donated to two charities in celebration of Pride Month: Not A Phase and The Trevor Project.

“I’m so thrilled that my encyclopaedic knowledge of Real Housewives and Drag Race has resulted in one of the silliest, funniest things I’ve ever gotten to do,” Coughlan said in a press release. “As a fan of Ellis since ‘Read U Wrote U,’ I’m honoured he took a random interview quote from me and turned it into a brilliant way to raise money for two very worthy charities; Not A Phase and The Trevor Project.” 

Written by: ABC News

