Entertainment News

‘Bridgerton’ stays at #1, panned J. Lo movie ‘Atlas’ tops movies for Netflix

todayMay 28, 2024

Netflix

The first part of the third season of Bridgerton continues to sit atop the throne for English-language shows for Netflix.

For the second week in a row, the latest romantic adventures of Lady Whistledown and company stayed at #1 on Netflix’s top-10 chart; interest in the show also boosted the previous entries of Shonda Rhimes‘ franchise for the week of May 20 through May 26.

While the third season scored an additional 24.1 million viewers worldwide in that timeframe, the first season scored a #2 slot with 6.4 million viewers. Its sophomore frame pulled in 5.4 million viewers, good enough for a #4 slot. Meanwhile, the spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story had a #8 finish with 3.1 million views.

The second half of Bridgerton‘s third season debuts on June 13.

On the movie side, viewers weren’t letting a 17% splat from critics on Rotten Tomatoes keep them from Jennifer Lopez‘s new sci-fi movie, Atlas. The thriller debuted at #1 on Netflix’s English language movies list, with 28.2 million views, making it the most-watched title of the week. The sci-fi thriller also starring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown reached the top 10 in 93 countries, according to Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

