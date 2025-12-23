British pop stars think it’s ‘wild’ that this UK holiday tradition isn’t bigger in the US

Leona Lewis performs during opening night of her Las Vegas Christmas residency at Voltaire Las Vegas, November 1, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ABA); Melanie ‘Mel C’ Chisholm attends the ‘Victoria Beckham’ World Premiere, October 8, 2025 in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

If you watch British TV shows or movies, you may be aware of the distinctly British Christmas tradition of the “Christmas cracker“: a wrapped cardboard tube that pops when you pull it apart, revealing a paper crown, a tiny present and a terrible joke. While they’ve become more popular in the U.S. in recent years, one British pop star recalls searching in vain for them for her first American Christmas.

“I remember when I first came to America and had a Christmas here, me and my mom were like, ‘Okay, let’s go get the Christmas crackers,'” Leona Lewis told ABC Audio. “Y’know, we went to the shops, it’s Christmas Eve. And people were like ‘What? You want what?'”

“We’re like, ‘Christmas crackers!’ — no one knew what we were talking about!” the “Bleeding Love” singer laughed. “I was like, ‘They don’t have Christmas crackers in America — this is so crazy!'”

But Leona, who’s currently doing a holiday residency in Las Vegas, said one thoughtful fan made sure she had the experience, even in Sin City.

“Someone bought me a Christmas cracker to the show. And when I was walking on the catwalk, he handed it to me and we pulled the Christmas cracker together,” she laughed. “It was so cute!”

Meanwhile, another British pop star thinks it’s “wild” that Christmas crackers aren’t a regular part of holiday celebrations in the U.S.: Spice Girl Mel C.

“We need to introduce them, because they’re fun!” she told ABC Audio. “The presents are always rubbish. It’s not about the gift, it’s about the corny jokes you get inside.”