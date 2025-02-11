BRIT’s Global Success award being revived, presented to Sabrina Carpenter

Courtesy Sabrina Carpenter

It hasn’t been given out since 2019, but an honor bestowed by the BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — is being revived so it can be presented to Sabrina Carpenter during the March ceremony.

The BRITs Global Success award is given to an artist with “phenomenal global sales,” and Sabrina will be the first international artist to win it. It makes sense, given that Sabrina absolutely dominated the U.K. charts in 2024. She was #1 for a combined 21 weeks last year with different songs — the first artist to do that in 71 years.

What’s more, she became the first female artist ever to capture the top three spots on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart simultaneously with “Taste,” “Please Please Please” and “Espresso.”

Sabrina will also perform at this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony, which takes place March 1 at London’s O2 Arena. Also on the bill are Myles Smith, Teddy Swims and Shaboozey.

The Global Success award was presented between 2013 and 2019. During that time, it was won twice each by Adele, Ed Sheeran and One Direction, and once by Sam Smith.