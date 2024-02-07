AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Broadway to dim lights in honor of stage legend Chita Rivera

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Broadway theaters will honor the memory of Tony winner Chita Rivera on February 17 by dimming their lights for one minute at 7:45 p.m. ET., The Broadway League announced on Tuesday. Rivera passed away January 30 at the age of 91.

A star of the stage and screen, Rivera racked up a total of 10 Tony nominations during her seven decades on Broadway. She won her first Tony for her role as Anna in The Rink in 1984; she earned her second Best Actress Tony in 1993 for Kiss of the Spider Woman. She was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2018.

Her other credits included originating the role of Anita in West Side Story and Velma Kelly in Chicago, as well playing Rose opposite Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie. Her last role on Broadway was Claire in 2018’s The Visit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%