Broken-hearted Mariah Carey reveals mother and sister passed on the same day

todayAugust 26, 2024

Condolences go out to Mariah Carey, who has just lost two close family members.

The superstar singer revealed in a statement to ABC News, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister [Alison] lost her life on the same day.”

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” she continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

She didn’t offer any details regarding the cause of death.

Mariah’s mother, Patricia, a trained opera singer and vocal coach, divorced her father, Alfred Carey, when Mariah was 3. In the dedication section of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mariah wrote, “And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

Mariah’s relationship with her sister Alison was fraught. Alison sued Mariah for “public humiliation” in 2021 after Mariah wrote in her memoir that her sister had “drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

