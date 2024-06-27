AD
Sports News

Bronny James selected by Los Angeles Lakers in 2nd round of NBA Draft

todayJune 27, 2024

David Becker/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — After going unselected in the first round of the NBA Draft, Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th pick on Thursday.

The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers legend and four-time MVP LeBron James, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in April, after playing one season with the University of Southern California’s Trojans.

The 19-year-old point guard propelled from No. 98 to No. 54 in ESPN’s Top 100 ranking after his impressive combine performance, the publication said.

During his freshman season as a Trojan, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games.

James was hospitalized in July 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC.

A congenital heart defect was identified following a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center, a family spokesperson said at the time.

Bronny James was a McDonald’s All-American in his senior season in high school and the No. 20 player in the country in ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

LeBron James, who just completed his 21st season, has said one of his final goals before retirement is to play in the NBA with his son.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron said during an interview with ESPN last year. “I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

LeBron James has until June 29 to opt into the final year of his Lakers contract for next season, or become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN.

If Bronny James takes the NBA court in the fall, they would be the first father-son duo to not only play on the same team but to play in the league at the same time.

Written by: ABC News

