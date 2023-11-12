AD
Brooke Byer Named to SCAC All-Tournament Team

todayNovember 12, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: Brooke Byer of the Schreiner University Volleyball team has officially been announced as a member of the 2023 SCAC Volleyball Championship All-Tournament team.

Byer would finish her run in the 2023 SCAC Volleyball Championship with a total of 26 kills, 34 digs, and 4 block assists through two matches played.

2023 SCAC Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team

 – Nadia Kern, Gr., L, Trinity (MVP)
 – Marisa Amarino, Gr., S, Trinity
 – Maddie Fate, Sr., MB, Trinity
 – Jenny Jenks, Sr., S, Colorado College
 – Isabella Lipacis, Sr. OH, Colorado College
 – Julia Chew, Jr., S, Texas Lutheran
 – Brooke Byer, Gr., OH, Schriener

SCAC Volleyball All-Tournament team announcement

Written by: Schreiner University

